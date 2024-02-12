UAAGI Appoints Lyn Manalansang-Buena as Chief Marketing Executive to Drive Growth and Innovation

In a pivotal move for the automotive industry, UNITED Asia Automotive Group Inc. (UAAGI) announced the appointment of Lyn Manalansang-Buena as its new chief marketing executive and senior vice president. The news broke during a press conference held in Makati City on February 12, 2024.

Advertisment

A Seasoned Marketing Veteran Takes the Helm

Manalansang-Buena brings an impressive track record to her new role at UAAGI. Prior to joining the company, she served as executive vice president and director for marketing and customer services at The Covenant Car Company Inc., where she oversaw marketing efforts for the Chevrolet and MG brands. Her expertise and vision are expected to significantly contribute to the continued growth and success of UAAGI.

Driving Momentum for UAAGI Brands

Advertisment

As chief marketing executive and senior vice president, Manalansang-Buena will be responsible for promoting the group's brands, including Foton and Chery. She will report directly to the board, led by chairman Rommel Sytin. With her extensive experience and deep understanding of the automotive market, she is poised to drive the group's momentum and solidify its position in the industry.

Leading the Charge for the Future of UAAGI

In her new role, Manalansang-Buena will focus on expanding market share, building brand awareness, and fostering strong relationships with UAAGI's dealership network. Her leadership and strategic vision will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the company and its brands.

Advertisment

As UNITED Asia Automotive Group Inc. embarks on this new chapter, the appointment of Lyn Manalansang-Buena as chief marketing executive and senior vice president signals the company's commitment to growth, innovation, and exceptional customer experiences. With her at the helm, UAAGI's brands are set to make their mark in the competitive automotive landscape.

Key Points: