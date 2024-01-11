en English
U.S. State Department Supports Pioneering Subsea Cable Project between Chile and Australia

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:49 pm EST
The United States State Department is backing the first-ever undersea digital cable connection between Chile and Australia, known as the Humboldt subsea cable route. The completion of this ambitious project is expected by 2026. It is seen as a commercially viable initiative that promises to foster trusted information and communications technology development. The support from Google and the Chilean government underscores the significance of this international collaboration in enhancing connectivity and technological infrastructure.

Economic Growth and New Opportunities

The Humboldt subsea cable project could create employment opportunities and improve working conditions for thousands of people in Chile. The project is also expected to position Chile as a regional leader and strengthen its role as a gateway from South America to the digital world. The potential for driving economic growth extends beyond just Chile.

Significance of International Collaboration

Google’s participation in this initiative, alongside Chilean state-run infrastructure fund Desarrollo País and Office des postes et télécommunications de Polynésie française (OPT), highlights the multi-stakeholder approach to advancing digital connectivity. Google’s investment in this and other similar subsea cable projects demonstrates its commitment to improving data transfers globally and providing lower-latency services to its customers.

Strategic Standpoint

The Humboldt subsea cable route has the potential to transform Chile into a key connectivity hub, allowing for more efficient data traffic between South America and Asia. This strategic positioning could attract more investment into the country, particularly in sectors such as data centers, big data, and machine learning.

The significance of the Humboldt subsea cable route extends beyond its technological feat. It complements initiatives like China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to enhance infrastructure and intercontinental data transmission. The potential to extend the cable to Antarctica, enhancing data relay capabilities for scientific communities in the region, highlights the broader geopolitical and scientific implications of the undersea cable project.

The Humboldt subsea cable route between Chile and Australia represents a strategic endeavor with economic, technological, and geopolitical implications. As the project progresses towards completion, it is poised to redefine connectivity between South America and the Asia-Pacific region, potentially unlocking new economic opportunities and cementing Chile’s role as a digital hub in Latin America and beyond.

Business Chile
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

