U.S. Shrimp Industry Faces Contraction in First Half of 2024, Executives Predict at Global Seafood Conference

The U.S. shrimp industry is bracing for a challenging period in the first half of 2024, following a turbulent year in 2023. This forecast was revealed at the 2024 Global Seafood Marketing Conference held from January 23 to 25 in Orlando, Florida.

Global Seafood Marketing Conference: An Overview

A panel of seafood industry executives converged at the conference, focusing on the state of the shrimp industry. The consensus among them was a probable contraction in the seafood industry, particularly in the shrimp sector. Shannon Gilreath, Senior Vice President of Rich Products Consumer Brands Division, echoed these sentiments, reflecting on 2023 as a tumultuous and challenging year for many in the industry.

U.S. Shrimp Industry: A Tough Year in 2023

Throughout 2023, the U.S. shrimp industry observed a notable decrease in shrimp exports. Coupled with increased shipping rates to the U.S. and the looming threat of an investigation into anti-dumping taxes, these factors contributed significantly to the industry's struggles. Despite these adversities, there were signs of potential recovery in the U.S. market towards the end of the year.

Looking Forward: U.S. Shrimp Industry in 2024

As the industry marches into 2024, the goal is to reach a target export turnover of USD 4 billion. There are forecasts for increased Vietnamese shrimp exports to the U.S., which could potentially provide a much-needed boost. However, the continued challenges such as anti-dumping tax investigation and increased shipping rates remain as potential obstacles on the road to recovery.