U.S. Office Real Estate Market Faces Potential Shortage of Premium Spaces

The United States office real estate market is preparing for a possible scarcity of upscale Class A commercial premises, which is an unexpected development. This forecast, made by renowned real estate intelligence company CoStar Group, comes amid worries about debt that is about to mature, a high rate of leases that are about to expire, and an economy that appears to be struggling with uncertainty on the surface.

Shifting Demand Patterns

Counterintuitively, businesses are being advised to gird themselves for the scarcity of premium, top-tier office spaces. This forecast stems from the current data on leasing and construction activity, indicating a pronounced demand for newly constructed buildings aged 0-3 years. Since 2020, these ultra-modern, premium office spaces have magnetized over 175 million square feet of net new occupancy—a higher average than the past decade, barring the period during the Great Recession.

A Contraction in Construction

Yet, on the flip side, construction has significantly decelerated. Less than 30 million square feet broke ground in 2023, earmarking it the lowest year for construction starts since 2011. By early 2026, the amount of office space in buildings aged 0-3 years is projected to recede below 150 million square feet and plunge under 100 million by mid-2027. This would represent a mere 1% of the total inventory.

The Silver Lining

This impending shortage could potentially lead to an increase in reports of coveted trophy buildings being sold at discounted values. Yet, it also hints at a window of opportunity for tenants to secure favorable deals. Presently, leasing transactions are clocking in at a higher frequency compared to the 2015-2019 period, albeit for smaller square footage. This trend is contributing to an uptick in the overall market vacancy.