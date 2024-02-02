U.S. Department of Labor Reclaims Over $8 Million in Back Wages for Texas Workers

The U.S. Department of Labor has successfully reclaimed over $8 million in back wages for more than 12,000 Texas workers in the past year, a crucial step in addressing wage regulation violations. These infractions range from neglecting to pay the proper minimum wage to unpaid overtime and wrongful termination of employees.

Back Wages Recovery

In an announcement, the Department shed light on the average recovered amount per worker in Texas, approximately $662, which stands noticeably less than the nationwide average of $1,100. The Department has also provided specific figures for Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin counties, elucidating the amounts recovered for workers in these localities.

Timelines and Tools for Reimbursement

Notably, the Department has earmarked a three-year timeframe to locate and reimburse the owed workers before the funds are eventually transferred to the U.S. Treasury. To expedite the process, the Department has developed an online search tool called Workers Owed Wages, allowing workers to check their eligibility to receive back wages by inputting relevant information. The portal, which is conveniently available in both English and Spanish, is backed by the wage and hour division's support in over 200 languages.

Collaboration for Worker Locating

The Department is closely working with the Texas Workforce Commission and various consulates to assist in the process of locating eligible workers. When employers fail to reach the workers for direct payment, the Department steps in to make contact. Regional Administrator Betty Campbell underscored the vital role that labor advocates, friends, and family play in spreading awareness about the online portal, ensuring that the rightfully earned money reaches the workers it is owed to.