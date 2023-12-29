en English
Business

U.S. Companies Eye Turkish Market for Small Modular Reactor Development

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:45 pm EST
U.S. Companies Eye Turkish Market for Small Modular Reactor Development

In a bid to tackle climate change and meet global flexible power generation needs, US companies are turning their attention to the Turkish market for the development of small modular reactors (SMRs). Justin Friedman, a senior advisor for commercial competitiveness in nuclear energy at the U.S. State Department, stressed the growing demand for SMRs in his interview with Anadolu Agency. These innovative reactors can replace aging fossil fuel plants and complement renewable energy sources.

SMRs: A Game-Changer in Power Generation

Small modular reactors have received backing from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for a broad spectrum of uses. They offer cost-effective solutions for enhancing existing electricity networks and can deliver continuous power for energy-guzzling industries like petrochemicals. The rising global interest in SMRs is demonstrated by the ‘Three Times Nuclear by 2050’ pledge, which has been signed by 22 countries, aiming to triple nuclear generation capacity by mid-century.

U.S. Paves the Way in SMR Technology

The U.S., with its extensive experience in nuclear energy and SMR technology, is leading the way in knowledge transfer to countries such as Poland, Czechia, Romania, and Bulgaria. The U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) has also unveiled financing opportunities for SMR development, reflecting a commitment to aiding partners in reaching net-zero objectives. The ‘Sapporo 5’ agreement, made at the Net Zero Nuclear Summit at COP28, plans to mobilize $4.2 billion for developing the global nuclear supply chain and ensuring a safe supply of enriched uranium.

Reducing Dependency on Russian Energy Resources

This initiative aims to decrease reliance on Russian energy resources and enhance uranium enrichment and conversion capacity by 2027. Discussions between the U.S. and Turkey have led to the creation of a joint work plan for Turkey’s participation in the SMR industry, paving the way for further progress. The content also includes a notice about the use of cookies on the website for promotional and marketing purposes, and the processing of personal data through these cookies, with user consent.

Business Energy International Relations
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

