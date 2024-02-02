Tyra Biosciences' Stock Surges 25% After Announcing $200 Million Financing Deal

Biotechnology firm Tyra Biosciences has witnessed a significant surge in its stock value following the announcement of a private placement financing deal, anticipated to generate $200 million. The company's shares shot up by 25% to $16.26 on Friday, representing a 21.5% increase over the past year. The company, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, has plans to sell approximately 15.4 million shares at $13.01 each, with the transaction projected to close next Tuesday.

Financial Stability and Momentum

CEO Todd Harris has noted that the influx of funds would bolster the company's financial stability. This development is particularly timely given the firm's current strong momentum. Tyra Biosciences plans to utilize the proceeds to accelerate the clinical development of its products TYRA-300 and TYRA-300, advance its preclinical programs, and support drug discovery, working capital, and general corporate operations.

Investor Participation and Use of Funds

The private placement financing deal was led by RA Capital Management and included participation from new and existing institutional investors. The financing will be used to advance the clinical development of TYRA-300 and TYRA-200, as well as for drug discovery, working capital, and general corporate functions. The company's focus on developing precision medicines targeting FGFR biology has significant implications for the treatment of diseases such as achondroplasia, NMIBC, and metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

Closing and Future Plans

The private placement financing deal is expected to close on February 6, 2024, with the issuance of around 15.4 million shares of common stock or pre-funded warrants. The funding is aimed at advancing the development of TYRA-300, an oral FGFR3-selective inhibitor, and leveraging the company's SNÃ...P platform to discover new drug candidates. The company also plans to file a registration statement with the SEC for the resale of the common stock shares and the shares issuable upon exercising the pre-funded warrants.