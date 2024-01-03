Twynam Group Capitalizes on Hong Kong’s Financial Prowess to Boost Earth Fund

The Kahlbetzer family’s Twynam Group, in an attempt to harness the financial prowess of Hong Kong, is raising funds for its Earth Fund. This venture capital initiative is specifically directed towards investing in firms that are developing technology to reduce carbon emissions. Johnny Kahlbetzer, CEO of Twynam Group and the chairman of Twynam Funds Management, has expressed faith in Hong Kong’s ability to serve as a hotbed for fundraising, thanks to its status as a financial hub and the presence of a multitude of family offices.

Hong Kong’s Drive for Green Finance

This move by Twynam Group aligns with Hong Kong’s ambition to emerge as a center for green finance and family offices. Launched in early 2023, Twynam’s Earth Fund, with its target of $50 million, has already attracted interest from notable investors. The Hong Kong government has been fostering a conducive environment for family offices, offering incentives, tax breaks, and an investment migration scheme.

Twynam’s Investment Strategy and Targets

Kahlbetzer is contemplating establishing a base in Hong Kong, recognizing the potential of its investment landscape and the promise held by the Greater Bay Area’s innovative start-up scenario. By 2025, the fund plans to invest in 25 firms, with a strong focus on technologies that are in line with Twynam’s philosophy of promoting eco-friendly agricultural practices. The Kahlbetzer family will contribute 10% to the Earth Fund. Johnny Kahlbetzer has been a strong advocate for decarbonisation, having made substantial personal investments in this cause. He also envisions his son joining the business to carry forward its environmental and financial objectives.

Contributing to a Greener Future

In the grand scheme of things, the Earth Fund’s investment strategy aligns with global efforts to combat climate change. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, for instance, includes the largest ever stimulus package for sustainable investment in U.S. history. These measures, along with the Earth Fund’s efforts, could potentially kickstart a return to more appropriate market valuations for sustainability-focused companies and drive a significant transformation in the economy over the next few decades. Twynam’s Earth Fund, with its distinct focus on decarbonisation and sustainable agricultural practices, is a promising step towards a greener future.