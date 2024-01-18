en English
Business

Twitter: The Evolution of a Global Online Communication Influencer

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
In the realm of online communication, Twitter has emerged as a global influencer, transforming from a simple platform for sharing 140-character messages to a hub for real-time conversations, news updates, and social networking. Co-founded in 2006 by Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams, the platform now boasts over 500 million users and stands as one of the world’s largest social networks.

The Evolution of Twitter

Born from the status sharing service TXTmob, Twitter caught its big break at the 2007 South by Southwest Interactive conference, where its usage saw a significant boost. The platform’s simplicity and immediacy attracted a wide spectrum of users, including tech enthusiasts, Silicon Valley influencers, celebrities, politicians, and journalists. This led to the rise of ‘Trending Topics’ and the swift spread of information during pivotal events like natural disasters and political protests.

Challenges and Controversies

While Twitter’s influence grew, it also faced criticism for spreading disinformation, hate speech, and other forms of discrimination. The platform’s widespread popularity also made it a hotspot for abuse and harassment, challenges that Twitter has struggled to address adequately. It was against this backdrop that Elon Musk acquired the platform in October 2022 for US $44 billion.

Twitter’s Role in Influential Cases

Twitter’s role extends beyond casual social networking. A study revealed significant overlap between users involved in three events with varying degrees of propagandist messaging on social media. These users were found to be instrumental in the spread of information. The research also highlighted the activities of false accounts operated by the Internet Research Agency in St Petersburg, shedding light on the spread of propaganda and misinformation on online social media during crises and contentious events.

Future Trends and Opportunities

As Twitter continues to evolve, so do its opportunities and challenges. The platform’s role in the global dissemination of propaganda, radicalization, and recruitment—particularly by Islamic State terrorist networks in Syria and Iraq—exemplifies the darker side of its influence. However, there are positive aspects as well. An analysis of the British Council Shakespeare Lives programme’s global Twitter campaign showed positive audience engagement with activities related to Shakespeare, despite the ambition to boost ‘Brand Britain’ not materializing. The future of Twitter lies in navigating these trends and opportunities, shaping the future of online communication and social media’s role in society.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

