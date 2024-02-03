Twist Bioscience Reports Strong Q1 2024: Revenue Growth, Margin Expansion, and New Product Introductions

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a leader in synthetic biology and genomics, recently conducted its fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results conference call, where Angela Bitting, the SVP of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Emily Leproust, the CEO and Co-Founder, and new CFO Adam Laponis discussed the company's financial health and future prospects.

Robust Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion

Dr. Emily Leproust highlighted the company's focus on revenue growth, margin expansion, and financial discipline, key strategies to track towards profitability. The company reported a significant 32% year-over-year revenue increase to $71.5 million and a gross margin of 40.5% for the quarter, attributing this success to robust commercial and operational execution. Moreover, Leproust announced a rise in market share in both synthetic biology (synbio) and next-generation sequencing (NGS) domains.

Introducing New Products and Expanding Offerings

Twist Bioscience has introduced new products such as the X-15, which delivers perfect synthetic genes with a quick turnaround, and has expanded its Express offering, demonstrating its commitment to innovation. The company's strategic initiatives, including plans for new product launches, are expected to drive further revenue growth and margin expansion.

Progress in Biopharma Services and DNA Data Storage

CEO Leproust also discussed the company's progress in the biopharma services area and data storage for DNA, indicating the company's expansion beyond its core offerings. The company's data storage for DNA, particularly, is in line with its strategic initiative of delivering their Terabyte Century Archive Solutions by 2025.

Financial Discipline Amidst Expansion

Despite the net loss of $43 million for the quarter, Twist Bioscience's new CFO Adam Laponis noted the company's financial discipline. The firm's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were reported to be approximately $311.1 million. While the reported net loss indicates that the company is still in a growth phase prioritizing expansion over immediate profitability, the increase in the customer base and shipped genes demonstrates the company's market penetration and operational scale up. The company's strategic positioning in the market, alongside its financial guidance, provides insights into industry trends and potential shifts in the competitive landscape.