Twist Bioscience Outperforms Expectations in Q1 Financial Results, Forecasts Growth in 2024

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a pioneer in synthetic DNA, has announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024. The NASDAQ-traded company reported earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75), slightly outperforming the anticipations of market analysts who had predicted ($0.78).

Surpassing Revenue Estimates

The company's revenue for the quarter stood at a robust $71.5 million, exceeding the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. This upshot attests to the company's resilience, business acumen, and innovative approach, enabling it to successfully navigate a challenging economic landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

Looking ahead, Twist Bioscience has offered its guidance for the second quarter and the entire fiscal year 2024. The company expects its revenues to oscillate between $288-293 million, aligning with the consensus forecast of $289.7 million. The projected figures reflect the company's confidence in its growth trajectory across various sectors.

Growth across Sectors

For Synthetic Biology (SynBio), the estimated revenue ranges between $114 million and $117 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of 16 to 19 percent. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) revenue is projected to range from $150 million to $152 million, representing a 21 to 23 percent growth. Biopharma revenue is expected to hover around $24 million, marking an approximate growth of 3 percent.

The company also anticipates an improvement in its gross margin to 40-41% for fiscal 2024. However, it expects its losses from operations before taxes to widen to approximately $189 million to $194 million. In a revision of its capital expenditure, the company has lowered it by $5 million to $15 million. It continues to maintain its forecast of concluding with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of around $245 million by September 30, 2024.

Q2 Expectations

For the second quarter, specifically, Twist Bioscience projects total revenue of roughly $70-71 million, SynBio revenue of about $28.5 million, NGS revenue in the range of $37-38 million, and Biopharma revenue at approximately $4.5 million, with a gross margin of 39%.

In comparison to the previous year, where the company reported a loss of $0.777 per share for the same quarter, the current EPS of ($0.75) depicts a noteworthy improvement. The company's journey from its loss per share of $0.740 in the same quarter of the previous year to the current figures demonstrates its consistent efforts towards fiscal stability and growth.