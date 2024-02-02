Twist Bioscience Beats Estimates: Q4 2023 Financial Results Announced

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a leading player in the field of synthetic biology and DNA data storage, reported its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The announcement was made public through a press release on February 2, 2024, detailing the firm's performance and financial metrics for the quarter.

Financial Highlights

Twist Bioscience reported earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the quarter, which surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. The company has generated ($3.60) earnings per share over the last year and forecasts a growth in earnings from ($3.04) to ($2.59) per share in the forthcoming year.

Upcoming Quarterly Report

The next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, February 2nd, 2024. An earnings conference call is scheduled at 8:00 AM Eastern on the same day, where further details will be shared.

Stock Performance and Analyst Ratings

The company reported earnings of 0.81 EPS for the quarter, coupled with a negative return on equity of 30.14 and a negative net margin of 83.48. The firm's revenue was 66.95 million for the quarter, marking a year over year increase of 16.8%. The stock opened at 32.40, with a current market cap standing at 1.87 billion. Twist Bioscience's stock performance has caught the attention of several institutional investors and hedge funds, leading to recent transactions. Additionally, Wall Street analysts have given positive ratings and price targets for the stock, reflecting its promising performance.

This announcement aims to keep shareholders and the market informed of Twist Bioscience's financial status. However, it is not intended to serve as a legal document for regulatory purposes under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or the Securities Act of 1933.