Business

Twilight News Closes Doors in Cork: A Shift in Retail Landscape

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
Twilight News Closes Doors in Cork: A Shift in Retail Landscape

Twilight News, a family-owned convenience store chain in Cork, Ireland, is closing its doors after a 12-year long run. The stores located at Patrick’s Street, Paul Street Shopping Centre, and Parnell Place Bus Station will cease operations, succumbing to the changing retail landscape of Cork’s main street. The shift from independent to major chain retailers marks a significant transformation in the city’s retail sector.

Changing Faces of Patrick’s Street

Patrick’s Street, once a hub of independent retailers, is experiencing an influx of major chains and new developments. Recent additions to the street include UK luxury fashion chain Flannels, Spanish clothing retailer Mango, and Irish gift shop Carrolls. The former sites of Debenhams and Roches Stores have been acquired in a substantial €12m deal by sports retailer Elverys, further altering the street’s retail identity.

Twilight News Bids Farewell

Twilight News’ closure follows the recent shutdown of Con Murphy’s, a family-run menswear store that had been functioning for over nine decades. The closure was prompted by the manager’s retirement. The proprietors of Twilight News thanked their loyal customers and staff, reflecting on the memories and friendships nurtured during their operational years.

Impact on Cork’s Retail Landscape

The departure of Twilight News signifies the end of its imprint in Cork’s city center. The transformation from independent to chain retail on Patrick’s Street is a noteworthy shift. This change paints a new picture of Cork’s main street, indicating the evolving dynamics of the retail sector and the increased dominance of major chain stores. The transition, while marking the end of an era, also heralds the beginning of a new phase in Patrick’s Street’s retail narrative.

Ireland
BNN Correspondents

BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged.

