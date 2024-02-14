Twellium Industrial Company Limited: A Decade of Growth, Innovation, and Sustainability

A decade of growth and innovation, Twellium Industrial Company Limited, a Ghanaian beverage manufacturer, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the beverage and confectionery industry. Founded in 2013 by Mr. Hussein Kesserwani and Mr. Hassan Kesserwani, the company has established itself as a leading player in the market, offering a wide range of products.

A Portfolio of Premium Brands

Twellium's diverse product line includes liquid milk, concentrated dairy products, cocoa, coffee, nuts, spices, beverages, chocolate, and confectionery. Some of their popular brands are Rush Energy Drink, Verna Mineral Water, and McBerry. The company prides itself on responsible and sustainable sourcing, innovation, and technology in its production processes. With two state-of-the-art facilities in Accra and Kumasi, Twellium has an impressive total capacity of 84,000 MT per year.

Sustainability and Environmental Commitment

Over the years, Twellium has made significant strides in sustainability. They have successfully reduced natural capital costs in cocoa processing operations and have partnered with Commodity Centre Group to create a cocoa bean warehouse terminal using green energy. These initiatives underscore the company's commitment to environmental goals.

Creating Jobs and Corporate Social Responsibility

Twellium is not just about business; it's about making a difference. The company has created over 6,000 jobs and is committed to corporate social responsibility. Their products are FDA-approved and certified by prestigious organizations such as ISO and HACCP. The company has received numerous awards for its CSR efforts.

Twellium Industrial Company Limited, now the largest biscuit and confectionery company in Ghana, continues to strive for innovation and excellence in meeting the evolving needs of its customers. As we celebrate their 10th anniversary today, February 14, 2024, it's clear that Twellium is more than just a beverage manufacturer; it's a symbol of growth, sustainability, and commitment to society.