tvScientific and Blockgraph Collaborate to Revolutionize Programmatic Advertising
In a transformative move for the advertising industry, tvScientific, a performance advertising platform for connected TV (CTV), has entered a partnership with Blockgraph, a data collaboration platform with a strong emphasis on privacy. This collaboration aims to revolutionize programmatic targeting, measurement, attribution, and optimization across linear and connected TV for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.
Unlocking the Power of First-Party Data
The strategic alliance between tvScientific and Blockgraph will allow tvScientific’s customers to use their first-party data more effectively in advertising campaigns. Leveraging Blockgraph’s identity platform, it enables the safe deployment of aggregated and de-identified first-party data. The integration will empower brands to target TV advertisements to specific households based on their search, purchase, and retail history, significantly improving campaign performance.
Embracing Privacy-Enhanced Solutions
Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph, underscored the significance of merging their privacy-enhanced identity solution with tvScientific’s demand-side platform. On the other hand, David Koye, co-founder and CPO of tvScientific, accentuated how their customers can now confidently optimize performance amid the intricacies of programmatic advertising.
First Movers Reaping the Benefits
Lull, a leading mattress brand, is among the first to exploit this partnership. The brand reported improved campaign performance by targeting unique audiences with their first-party data. Meanwhile, the demand side platform (DSP) system market, which facilitates data-driven ad purchases across multiple channels, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.3%, reaching 228.4 billion by 2032, according to a report by Allied Market Research. The rise in smartphone usage, high-speed internet, AI adoption, and increased use of artificial intelligence are key growth drivers. Amid the shifts in ad spending and consumer behavior due to the COVID-19 pandemic, channels that showed resilience and adaptability, such as CTV, streaming services, and digital content platforms, offer new opportunities for DSPs specialized in these formats.
