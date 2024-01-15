en English
Business

tvScientific and Blockgraph Collaborate to Revolutionize Programmatic Advertising

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
tvScientific and Blockgraph Collaborate to Revolutionize Programmatic Advertising

In a transformative move for the advertising industry, tvScientific, a performance advertising platform for connected TV (CTV), has entered a partnership with Blockgraph, a data collaboration platform with a strong emphasis on privacy. This collaboration aims to revolutionize programmatic targeting, measurement, attribution, and optimization across linear and connected TV for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.

Unlocking the Power of First-Party Data

The strategic alliance between tvScientific and Blockgraph will allow tvScientific’s customers to use their first-party data more effectively in advertising campaigns. Leveraging Blockgraph’s identity platform, it enables the safe deployment of aggregated and de-identified first-party data. The integration will empower brands to target TV advertisements to specific households based on their search, purchase, and retail history, significantly improving campaign performance.

Embracing Privacy-Enhanced Solutions

Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph, underscored the significance of merging their privacy-enhanced identity solution with tvScientific’s demand-side platform. On the other hand, David Koye, co-founder and CPO of tvScientific, accentuated how their customers can now confidently optimize performance amid the intricacies of programmatic advertising.

First Movers Reaping the Benefits

Lull, a leading mattress brand, is among the first to exploit this partnership. The brand reported improved campaign performance by targeting unique audiences with their first-party data. Meanwhile, the demand side platform (DSP) system market, which facilitates data-driven ad purchases across multiple channels, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.3%, reaching 228.4 billion by 2032, according to a report by Allied Market Research. The rise in smartphone usage, high-speed internet, AI adoption, and increased use of artificial intelligence are key growth drivers. Amid the shifts in ad spending and consumer behavior due to the COVID-19 pandemic, channels that showed resilience and adaptability, such as CTV, streaming services, and digital content platforms, offer new opportunities for DSPs specialized in these formats.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

