TVS Motor Company Achieves 12% Sales Growth and Expands Internationally in March 2024

TVS Motor Company, a leading player in the global automotive industry, has reported a significant sales growth of 12% in March 2024, marking a noteworthy achievement in its operational performance. The Indian multinational has not only increased its sales from 3,17,152 units in March 2023 to 3,54,592 units in March 2024 but also announced plans for international expansion and substantial investments in future technologies.

Robust Growth in Two-Wheeler Segment

The company's two-wheeler sales soared by 12%, from 307,559 units in March 2023 to 344,446 units in March 2024, demonstrating robust demand for its motorcycles and scooters. Motorcycles led the growth charge with a remarkable 22% increase, while scooters saw a modest 2% rise. Additionally, the domestic two-wheeler market contributed significantly to this growth, registering an 8% increase in sales. The electric vehicle segment, highlighted by the success of the iQube electric scooter, maintained strong sales figures, reinforcing TVS's position in the emerging EV market.

International Business and Expansion Plans

TVS Motor Company's international business witnessed a substantial growth of 23% in exports, indicating the brand's increasing global appeal. The company's strategic move to enter the French market through a partnership with Emil Frey, a century-old enterprise with deep insights into the European automotive landscape, represents a significant step in its global expansion efforts. This partnership is expected to strengthen TVS's presence in Europe and contribute to its international growth ambitions.

Investing in the Future

In a forward-looking move, TVS Motor Company has committed to investing ₹5,000 crore in the design, development, and deployment of future technologies. This investment will span across both two and three-wheeler segments, underscoring the company's dedication to innovation and sustainable mobility solutions. Such investments are indicative of TVS's long-term vision to lead in the evolving automotive landscape by embracing new technologies and meeting the changing needs of consumers worldwide.

As TVS Motor Company marks a new chapter in its growth story with record sales figures and ambitious expansion plans, it sets the stage for a transformative journey ahead. The company's strategic investments in future technologies and its focus on