TV18 Reports 12% YoY Advertising Revenue Growth: A Sign of Strong Market Presence

TV18, a leading broadcasting network, has reported a 12% year-on-year growth in advertising revenue for the fiscal year 2023. The surge is credited to a rise in viewership and increased ad rates, particularly in the news and entertainment segments. The company has also revealed plans to further exploit the digital advertising space to drive future revenue growth.

Advertisment

News Business Experiences Robust Revenue Growth

TV18's news business has seen a significant 23% increase in revenue in the third quarter of the current financial year. The network, which is India's largest TV news network, registered a revenue of Rs 402 crore in Q3FY24, a considerable increase from Rs 327 crore for the same quarter last fiscal year. This rise in revenue is attributed to the network's strong viewership gains and leading positions in crucial markets with CNBC TV18, News18 India, and CNN-News18 being the top channels in their respective segments.

Digital News Platforms Show Strong Performance

Advertisment

The digital news platforms of the group, under Network18, also reported a robust 20% growth. These platforms recorded a revenue of Rs 111 crore in Q3 FY24, a solid increase from Rs 92 crore in Q3 FY23. This growth suggests the effectiveness of the company's digital strategy, and the increasing importance of digital platforms in the media landscape.

Financial Performance Highlights

TV18 Broadcast Limited reported a substantial increase in sales, revenue, and net income for the nine months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the previous year. Sales were reported at INR 77,553.2 million, revenue at INR 72,080.1 million, and net income at INR 31.2 million. This marks a significant increase in advertising revenue for TV18. In the second quarter of FY24, the TV news network registered a 20% revenue growth, and in the first nine months of the current financial year, the revenue was Rs 1095 crore.

In the last quarter, TV18's advertising revenue grew by 15%, reaching a total of $100 million. This growth is attributed to increased viewership and engagement with TV18's content across various platforms.

This robust growth in ad revenue is indicative of TV18's strong market presence and potential for continued success. As TV18 continues to capitalize on its strong ad revenue growth, it is likely to invest further in content and distribution to maintain and enhance its market position.