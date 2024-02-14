Turning Point Brands to Discuss Q4 and FY 2023 Results in Upcoming Conference Call

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB), a prominent manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded consumer products, has set the stage for its much-anticipated conference call to review fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2023 results. The call is scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, offering an opportunity for interested analysts and professional investors to engage in a discussion with the company's leadership.

A Closer Look at Turning Point Brands

Established as a powerhouse in the industry, Turning Point Brands boasts an impressive portfolio of alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. Their iconic Zig-Zag® and Stoker’s® brands have become synonymous with quality and innovation, captivating consumers and investors alike. These products can be found in over 215,000 retail outlets across North America and online, a testament to the company's wide-reaching influence.

Connecting with the Investment Community

In order to facilitate a seamless and engaging experience for participants, the conference call will follow a structured format. Interested analysts and professional investors are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to join the live call, the company will also be broadcasting it as a listen-only webcast from the investor relations section of their website.

Accessing the Webcast and Replay

To accommodate various schedules and time zones, Turning Point Brands has ensured that the webcast will be replayable on their website two hours after the call. This feature provides an invaluable resource for those who wish to revisit the discussion or access it at a later time. By offering both live and recorded formats, the company demonstrates its commitment to transparency and inclusivity in communicating with the investment community.

As we approach the date of the conference call, anticipation builds for the insights and updates that Turning Point Brands will share regarding their fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2023 results. Investors and analysts are encouraged to register and participate in this engaging forum, delving into the world of alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, as well as the strategies driving the success of this dynamic company.