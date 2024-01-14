en English
Business

Turning Pages: The Rise of ‘The Book Barn’ Amidst Pandemic

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
Turning Pages: The Rise of ‘The Book Barn’ Amidst Pandemic

In the throes of a global pandemic, Samantha Stanwick, a young entrepreneur, and social worker from Berbice county, has turned adversity into opportunity with her online bookstore initiative, ‘The Book Barn’. Launching in November 2021, Stanwick’s venture aimed to make books more accessible and affordable locally. Today, it has burgeoned into two physical locations in New Amsterdam, Berbice, and Georgetown, offering a wide range of genres and accessories such as pens and bookmarks.

The Birth of an Idea

As the pandemic shut doors and confined us to our homes, Stanwick saw an opportunity to make literature more accessible. From a simple online platform, The Book Barn evolved into a thriving business, overcoming logistical challenges such as delivery costs and regional access, partly through strategic partnerships. Stanwick credits the success and growth of her business to the support of family, friends, and other small businesses, as well as collaborative spaces that have lent their support.

Adapting to Pandemic Challenges

While the pandemic posed significant challenges to businesses worldwide, Stanwick’s bookstore managed to ride the wave. The pandemic-induced shift towards online shopping and leisure activities such as reading, significantly boosted The Book Barn’s prospects. Stanwick also ensured that her bookstore provided the service of ordering books not in stock, further enhancing its appeal to the reading community.

Looking Ahead

Stanwick’s vision for The Book Barn extends beyond its current success. She aims for it to have its own physical space and become widely recognized. She emphasizes the crucial role of young entrepreneurs in societal growth and advocates for more accessible events and attainable funding to boost small businesses. ‘The Book Barn’ can be contacted through social media and its products are available at Zim and Mo’s Investment in New Amsterdam and Collage in Georgetown.

Business Guyana
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

