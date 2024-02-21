Turning a New Leaf at Schattdecor: Claire Froschauer Rises as Bill Schmittgens Bids Adieu

On a crisp morning at the Schattdecor office in Maryland Heights, MO, a chapter closes as another begins to write itself. Bill Schmittgens, a name synonymous with dedication and evolution within the decorative surfaces industry, has decided to retire after a sterling 24-year tenure. In the wake of his departure, the company stands on the threshold of a new era, heralded by the promotion of Claire Froschauer to North American Sales Manager - Decorative Surfaces. It's a tale of legacy, transition, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Advertisment

A Legacy Celebrated

Bill Schmittgens isn't just a man; he's a beacon of wisdom and perseverance. For nearly a quarter of a century, his leadership and vision have propelled Schattdecor to remarkable heights. His commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has not just shaped the company’s trajectory; it has influenced the industry at large. As the curtains draw on his illustrious career, Schattdecor pauses to acknowledge his invaluable contributions. The essence of his legacy? A relentless drive to better the world of decorative surfaces, leaving an indelible mark on those who had the privilege to work alongside him.

A New Chapter Begins

Advertisment

Enter Claire Froschauer, whose journey with Schattdecor began in June 2010. Over the years, her profound impact on the company's success has been unmistakable. Her promotion is not just a testament to her exceptional capabilities but also signifies Schattdecor’s trust in her vision for the future. Froschauer's dedication to the company's ethos and her unwavering commitment to enhancing customer experiences make her the perfect candidate to steer Schattdecor’s sales strategy in North America. She embodies the spirit of innovation and leadership that Schmittgens imprinted on the company, promising to elevate Schattdecor's market presence to new pinnacles.

The Road Ahead

As Froschauer prepares to assume her new role on April 5, 2024, the industry watches with keen interest. Her leadership arrives at a time when the decorative surfaces sector is ripe with opportunities and challenges alike. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, technological advancements, and customer-centric strategies, Froschauer’s agenda is set to address the evolving demands of the market. Her journey represents not just the continuation of a legacy but the dawn of an era that cherishes innovation, inclusivity, and above all, the relentless pursuit of excellence. Schattdecor, under her guidance, is poised to explore uncharted territories, making every surface not just a piece of décor but a story waiting to unfold.