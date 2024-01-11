en English
Aviation

Turkka Kuusisto to Take the Helm as Finnair’s New CEO

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Turkka Kuusisto to Take the Helm as Finnair’s New CEO

Finnair Plc has turned a new page in its leadership with the appointment of Turkka Kuusisto as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Kuusisto, currently serving as the CEO of Posti Group Corporation, is set to take the helm at Finnair no later than 11 July 2024.

Turkka Kuusisto: A Leader with a Proven Track Record

With a Master of Science in Technology, Kuusisto brings to Finnair a wealth of experience earned in senior leadership roles at Posti Group Corporation and Lindorff Group. As CEO of Posti Group since 2020, he has demonstrated strong strategic and people management skills, which are expected to be of significant value to Finnair.

Finnair’s new Phase: Building a Sustainable Future

Having recently returned to profitability after navigating a double crisis, Finnair is now focused on building a sustainable future. As the key connector between Europe and other global regions through its Helsinki hub, the airline is determined to maintain its strategic positioning. The Chair of the Board of Finnair, Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae, expressed confidence in Kuusisto’s abilities to lead the company into this new phase. She highlighted his leadership capabilities and strategic acumen as key assets.

Continuity and Transition

Topi Manner, Finnair’s outgoing CEO, will be leaving the company on 15 January 2024 to become the CEO of Elisa Corporation. Jaakko Schildt, Finnair’s Chief Operating Officer, will serve as interim CEO until Kuusisto assumes his role. The transition process is expected to be smooth, with both Manner and Schildt providing their full support.

Kuusisto expressed his excitement about joining the 100-year old airline. He emphasized the importance of collaboration with colleagues and listening to customers as key elements for future success. His arrival at Finnair is anticipated with high hopes and expectations, both from within the company and from the industry at large.

A Commitment to Sustainable Excellence

Finnair is a network airline with a strong commitment to sustainability. It aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 and has been recognized multiple times as the Best Airline in Northern Europe. Finnair is part of the oneworld alliance, and its shares are traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

Aviation Business Finland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

