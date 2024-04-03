Turkey's Inflation Rate Climbs to Nearly 70% Despite Interest Rate Hikes

Turkey's inflation rate continued its upward trajectory for the fifth consecutive month, reaching 68.5% in March.

This figure, slightly lower than analysts' expectations but still significant, highlights the challenges the country faces despite aggressive interest-rate hikes. The surge in consumer inflation is attributed to various factors including services, education, and food prices, contributing to the highest core inflation on record at 75.2%.

Central Bank Response and Economic Outlook

The central bank responded to the worsening inflation outlook by raising its benchmark interest rate to 50% in late March, surprising markets. Despite this move, inflation remains stubbornly high, with the central bank projecting it to end the year at 36% with an upper band of 42%.

The bank has committed to maintaining a tight monetary policy stance until visible signs of price cooling emerge, highlighting the severity of the inflationary pressures facing Turkey's economy.

Market Response and Political Implications

Following the release of inflation data, the Turkish lira experienced slight gains against the US dollar, signaling a temporary respite. However, the currency was the worst performer among emerging markets last month, reflecting investor concerns over the economic challenges facing Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's defeat in local elections further underscores the significance of the cost of living crisis, with investors closely monitoring continuity in monetary policy and fiscal discipline.

Government Measures and Future Outlook

In response to the inflationary pressures, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek announced plans to tighten fiscal policy, emphasizing control over government spending. This, coupled with monetary policy tightening, aims to anchor inflation expectations and facilitate the disinflation process. Despite Erdogan's defeat in local elections, he reaffirmed commitment to the orthodox economic program led by the finance minister, emphasizing the need for stability and gradual improvements in inflation.