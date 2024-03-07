Tupras Resumes Base Oil Sales at Izmir Plant After Maintenance, Eyes Market Recovery

Turkish refiner Tupras has successfully completed its scheduled maintenance at the Izmir base oil plant, marking a significant step towards stabilizing its production capabilities and addressing the demands of the Turkish lubricant market. With the plant's operations resuming on 1 March, Tupras has announced the immediate resumption of sales for certain oil grades, signaling a potential shift in market dynamics.

Operational Challenges and Market Impact

Last year, the Izmir plant faced operational disruptions, with production halting for three months during the first quarter, leading to intermittent production schedules. These disruptions have had a ripple effect, causing some customers to receive volumes below their contractual agreements. The recent completion of maintenance activities signifies Tupras's commitment to overcoming these challenges and ensuring a more reliable supply of base oils. As the plant resumes sales, starting with SN150 on 5 March and followed by spindle oil on 7 March, Tupras aims to rebuild customer trust and reinforce its market position. However, sales of SN500 will hinge on availability, while bright stock sales have remained unaffected throughout the plant's shutdown.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

In response to rising inflation, a depreciating local currency against the US dollar, and increasing spot prices for European-origin material, Turkish blenders have been in pursuit of more competitively priced base oils. This has heightened the demand for affordable solutions to meet the finished lubricant demand within the region. Argus assessed Group I SN150 grades on a fob Black Sea basis at $520/t on 1 March, showcasing a $255/t discount compared to the equivalent grade on a fob European export basis. Spot prices for the grade on a cfr Gebze basis were assessed at $630/t, reflecting the market's increased offers of Russian-origin product. Tupras's reentry into the market, with its strategic pricing and resumed sales, could potentially influence the current market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Looking Ahead: Tupras's Strategic Position

As Tupras recommences operations and sales at its Izmir base oil plant, the focus shifts towards the future implications for both the company and the broader market. The successful maintenance completion and resumption of sales mark a crucial milestone in Tupras's efforts to stabilize production and meet market demands effectively. With the lubricant market's evolving requirements and the competitive pressures from alternative sources, Tupras's ability to maintain reliable supply chains and offer competitively priced products will be pivotal in its market recovery and growth strategies. The coming months will reveal how these developments influence market dynamics, customer relationships, and Tupras's position within the industry.