Tunisian Prime Minister Meets with Innovator at World Economic Forum

In a momentous interaction at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tunisian Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani met with the young innovator Slim Bouakez, CEO of the startup WaterSec. The company, dedicated to real-time water consumption measurement, has been recognized as one of the top 50 startups globally.

A Commitment to Youth Innovation

During their engagement, Prime Minister Hachani expressed the Tunisian government's commitment to supporting young innovators like Bouakez. This commitment showcases Tunisia's dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly in critical sectors such as water management technology.

World Economic Forum and Tunisia

Hachani arrived in Davos on Tuesday to attend the 54th meeting of the World Economic Forum, which commenced on Monday. He heads a Tunisian delegation comprising Finance Minister Sihem Bougdhiri Nemsia and Mounir Ben Rjiba, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad. The presence of Tunisian officials at this international economic event underscores Tunisia's engagement in global economic discussions.

Relations and Commitments

Parallel to the meeting with Bouakez, Hachani engaged in discussions with Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Hachani reassured that Tunisia would not delay paying its external debts for 2024, continuing to honor its financial commitments as it did in 2023. These discussions emphasize Tunisia's commitment to maintaining solid international financial relations and its dedication to fiscal responsibility.