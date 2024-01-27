Tunisia-Africa Business Council to Enhance Presence in Africa with New Regional Offices

In a bid to fortify economic ties with Africa, the Tunisia-Africa Business Council (TABC) has announced plans to broaden its footprint across the continent. The TABC, under the leadership of Chairman Anis Jaziri, is all set to lay the groundwork for regional offices in West and Central Africa. This strategic move, revealed during the TABC's Ordinary General Assembly and Extraordinary General Assembly in Tunis, aims to bolster the Council's presence and provide robust support to Tunisian economic operators in these regions.

Greater Outreach: TABC's Ambitious 2024 Agenda

In addition to the proposed regional offices, the TABC has outlined a vigorous 2024 agenda that includes four missions to Benin, Kenya, Gabon, and Nigeria. Also on the cards is the Financing Investment and Trade in Africa (FITA 2024) conference scheduled for June 10-12. This initiative underscores the Council's commitment to enhancing Tunisia's economic integration within Africa.

Reflecting on TABC's Successes

Reflecting on the Council's past achievements, Jaziri highlighted the TABC's role in fostering economic dynamism within Africa and bolstering Tunisian exports to the continent. In 2023, the Council conducted several successful missions to countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritania, Cameroon, and Algeria. The 6th edition of FITA, held in September 2023, was prominently successful, registering participation from 1,000 business leaders across 60 countries.

Boosting Economic Operators in Africa

The TABC's efforts have not been confined to promoting Tunisian businesses. The Council has been instrumental in providing assistance to numerous Tunisian economic operators in Africa, enabling them to engage in significant economic events. The establishment of regional offices is expected to drive trade and economic cooperation, leading to enhanced economic support for Tunisia and other African nations. Indeed, this initiative is a testament to the TABC's commitment to fostering a thriving economic ecosystem within Africa.