TUI Explores Expansion with New Branch Prospect at Castlepoint, Bournemouth

Global travel giant TUI is eyeing an expansion by potentially opening a new branch in Bournemouth's Castlepoint shopping centre later this year. Amidst recruitment for various job roles, the move signals TUI's ambition to bolster its presence in the region, although official confirmation and specific location details remain pending.

Expanding Horizons

While TUI currently operates without a branch in Castlepoint, the company's proactive recruitment for managers, assistant managers, and travel advisors—with salaries reaching up to £26,500—highlights its serious consideration of this expansion. The specifics of where the new branch might be situated within Castlepoint are yet to be unveiled. A spokeswoman for Castlepoint shared that while no tenancies have been signed, discussions with several exciting brands, including TUI, are ongoing, promising more information in the near future.

Aiming for Expertise

In its job application, TUI emphasizes its goal to transform successful candidates into "destination experts," capable of recommending and selling a variety of travel options from holidays and cruises to UK breaks. This initiative reflects TUI's broader strategy to enhance customer service and expand its market reach. The travel operator already has a presence in the region with branches in Winton and Poole town centre, and despite closing its Christchurch shop in May 2021, it continues to offer flights from Bournemouth Airport to various destinations.

Financial Recovery and Growth

The potential expansion comes as TUI reports a significant reduction in its pre-tax loss—from £232.3m in the final three months of 2022 to £87.9m in the same period in 2023—alongside achieving its "highest ever revenues" of £3.7 billion, a 14.7 per cent increase year-on-year. With around 3.5 million customers using TUI's services, including planes, cruise ships, and package holidays, the company sees a 6 per cent increase in customer base despite rising prices. Chief executive Sebastian Ebel expresses optimism about TUI's trajectory, emphasizing the company's commitment to growth and transformation in response to the high demand for travel, setting ambitious targets for revenue and operating results.