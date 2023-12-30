en English
Business

Tufan Erginbilgic: The ‘Turbofan’ Behind Rolls Royce’s Dramatic Turnaround

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:16 pm EST
Ever since Tufan Erginbilgic assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer at Rolls Royce at the dawn of 2023, the company has witnessed a profound transformation. Known for his ability to rejuvenate underperforming businesses, Erginbilgic has been dubbed as ‘Tufan Turbofan’, a moniker he earned during his tenure at BP. His remarkable leadership and unique approach towards restructuring Rolls Royce’s operations have led the company to become the biggest riser on the FTSE 100 in 2023, tripling its value to a staggering 25 billion.

Erginbilgic’s Four-Pronged Strategy

Erginbilgic’s blueprint for rejuvenating Rolls Royce is underpinned by a four-pronged approach. It begins with meticulous data collection, followed by detailed presentation to the staff. Next, he sets a clear, strategic trajectory, which is then implemented with speed and intensity. This methodical approach, coupled with his direct communication style, has been instrumental in turning the company’s fortunes around.

Leadership Reshuffle and Clear Direction

Recognizing the need for a fresh perspective, Erginbilgic has reshuffled the leadership team, bringing in trusted colleagues from his tenure at BP. He has also been candid about Rolls Royce’s underperformance compared to its competitors, establishing a clear direction for the company. His bold leadership style has not only increased the company’s value but also earned the confidence and respect of the investors, silencing initial reservations about his lack of experience in the aerospace and defense sectors.

A Bold Vision for the Future

With a clear vision for the future, Erginbilgic aims to quadruple profits by 2027 and increase margins to match those of their U.S. counterparts. This ambitious plan involves making tough decisions such as cutting 2,500 jobs and divesting non-core projects, including an electric flying taxi project. Despite these challenging measures, Erginbilgic’s impact is palpable. He has already delivered record profits and cash returns, even with flying hours at just 86% of pre-pandemic levels, proving that his leadership is more than just rhetoric.

Business
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

