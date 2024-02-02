TSL Limited Plans Expansion Amidst Profit Surge: A Strategic Move

In a significant strategic move, diversified firm TSL Limited has announced ambitious plans to invest in scaling up and expanding its manufacturing capacity. This initiative aligns with the company's 'moving agriculture' strategy, aiming to enhance its offerings across the agriculture and mining value chains, improve efficiencies, and further its digitalization endeavors.

Financial Triumph Amid Challenges

Despite operating in a challenging environment, TSL remains committed to proactive management of these challenges to maintain shareholder value. The company's financial results for the year ended October 31, 2023, reported a considerable surge in profits and revenue growth. The profit after tax witnessed a nearly 20% hike, reaching ZWL$63.34 billion. Concurrently, revenue soared by 159% to ZWL$172.31 billion, primarily driven by the tobacco-related businesses.

Key Drivers of Growth

The company's Propak hessian and tobacco paper volumes saw an increase due to market demand and a larger tobacco crop size. However, TSL's subsidiary, Agricura, experienced varied demand, prompting TSL to acquire a minority shareholder to deepen the product range. TSL's logistics operations also recorded significant growth in tobacco handling volumes. Despite increased operating expenses and staff costs due to exchange rate volatility, TSL's real estate operations reported satisfactory occupancies and returns.

Future Outlook

Primarily, the company's borrowings are in foreign currency, and the revaluation of certain assets led to a substantial increase in total assets. However, TSL has cautioned that the El Nino-induced drought could impact the performance of some business units. As a part of its future strategy, TSL recently assumed 100 percent ownership of Agricura, one of Zimbabwe's leading providers of crop chemicals and veterinary products, to bolster its product range and market position.