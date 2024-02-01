TSL Limited Acquires Agricura to Boost Product Offerings and Customer Reach

In a recent development, TSL Limited, a listed firm on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, has acquired full ownership of Agricura. The acquisition involved the purchase of the remaining shares from Agricor (Private) Limited, its former co-owner. Agricura, a company established in 1965, is celebrated for its extensive range of crop chemicals, veterinary products, and human health remedies in Zimbabwe.

Motivation Behind Acquisition

The CEO of TSL Limited, Mr. Derek Odoteye, stated that the acquisition was intended to bolster the company's flexibility and customer reach. The company has plans to augment its product offerings and capitalize on Agricura's robust performance in the field of animal health remedies and grain protectants.

Financial Highlights For TSL Limited

The financial year ending October 2023 proved to be a significant year for TSL Limited. The company reported a substantial 159% increase in revenue, which amounted to $172 billion in inflation-adjusted terms. This considerable growth was primarily driven by the firm's tobacco-related businesses, which saw an 89% surge in operating profit.

The Tobacco Sales Floors (TSF), a part of TSL's operations, experienced a significant 125% increase in the volume of handled tobacco, and it maintained a 65% market share in the independent auction segment. Other business units also registered volume growth, including Propak Hessian and Premier Forklift. The company managed to achieve favorable yields in crops like soya beans and maize, despite electricity availability challenges that impacted wheat production.

The 'Moving Agriculture' Strategy

Committed to its 'moving agriculture' strategy, TSL Limited plans to invest in scaling up manufacturing and expanding the capacities of its business units. However, it is important to note that the forecast for lower-than-normal rainfall in the 2023/24 agricultural season may potentially impact the performance of some of the company's business units.