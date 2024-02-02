Tshwane City Takes Action Over Rooiwal Plant Upgrades, Partners with Development Bank for Future Enhancements

In a decisive move, the City of Tshwane has taken action against two firms, NJR Projects and Blackhead Consulting, owned by businessman Edwin Sodi. The firms were part of a joint venture awarded a R295-million tender in 2019 for upgrades to the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant. The contract involved a collaboration with CMS Water Engineering. However, a forensic report later unveiled that only 60 percent of the work had been completed by 2022, prompting the termination of the contract.

City Requests National Treasury to Impose Restrictions

In response to the incomplete work, the City of Tshwane has petitioned the National Treasury to impose a restriction on NJR Projects and Blackhead Consulting. If enforced, this restriction would bar these companies from conducting business with any public entity.

Delay in Imposing Restrictions

Tshwane City Manager Johann Mettler has acknowledged the delay in imposing the restrictions, attributing it to the need to finalize legal compliance matters. While the delay might be seen as a setback, the City Manager assured that it was part of a necessary process to ensure all legal requirements were met.

Securing Future Upgrades

To keep services running and ensure the provision of clean and safe drinking water, the City of Tshwane has formed a partnership with the Development Bank of Southern Africa. This partnership aims to secure funding for the second phase of the Rooiwal plant's upgrades. This move showcases the City's commitment to infrastructure development in Hammanskraal and its support for the ongoing investigation of the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant Project by the Special Investigating Unit and the Hawks.