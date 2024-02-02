TSA Announces Competition for $50M-$100M Network Infrastructure Contract

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), an integral part of the Department of Homeland Security, is setting the stage for a competitive bid. The stakes - a lucrative contract worth an estimated $50 million to $100 million. This significant contract is slated to equip the TSA with network and telecommunications equipment, inclusive of licensing and maintenance services, to meet the agency's evolving demands. The driving force behind this move is the necessity for annual updates to the TSA's current network infrastructure, pertinent to hardware failure protection, technical support, licensing, vulnerability patches, bug fixes, and maintenance support. To maintain a secure network in line with the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), the TSA is also tasked with either replacing or upgrading devices.

Existing Contract and Upcoming Competition

The current indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, which encompasses the procurement of specific switches, routers, and other hardware, is set to expire in 2025. At present, Akira Technologies holds this contract. The announcement of a new competition comes in conjunction with the impending expiration of the existing contract. The TSA is expected to issue a solicitation for the new contract by June 14, 2024.

Anticipated Contract Award and Completion

The TSA's target is to award the recompete contract by the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024. The contract work, which will be undertaken in Springfield, Virginia, is projected to be completed by September 22, 2029. The anticipation surrounding this competition is palpable, with a significant contract on the line and the potential to shape the future of the TSA's network infrastructure at stake.