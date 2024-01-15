Tryg A/S to Release 2023 Annual Results; Top Executives to Conduct Conference Call

On January 25, 2024, the Danish insurance group Tryg A/S is set to unveil its annual results for the year 2023 at approximately 7:30 CET. The highly anticipated announcement will not be the only event planned for the day, as the company has scheduled a conference call to follow the release at 10:00 CET.

Conference Call Details

The conference call, expected to be a rich source of insight into the company’s performance, will feature Tryg’s top executives. The company’s CEO, Johan Kirstein Brammer, CFO Allan Kragh Thaysen, and CTO Mikael Kärrsten will not only present a brief overview of the results but will also engage in a question and answer session with the participants. Given the multinational nature of Tryg’s operations, the conference call will be conducted in English, making it accessible to a global audience.

How to Participate

Those interested in participating in the conference call or staying updated about the annual results can sign up for an email reminder on Tryg’s official website, tryg.com. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the same platform, allowing interested individuals to tune in from anywhere in the world. For those who may not be able to attend the live broadcast, an on-demand version will be made available shortly after the event.

Additional Resources

In addition to the conference call, all related annual materials, including detailed financial statements and other pertinent reports, will be available for download on tryg.com following the release. This will ensure that stakeholders, analysts, and the general public have complete access to all the information they need to understand Tryg’s performance in 2023.