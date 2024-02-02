Trustt: Revolutionizing the Digital Banking Landscape

At the heart of the digital banking revolution, a name echoes - Trustt. This innovative company, co-founded by Srikanth Nadhamuni and Gautam Bandhopadhyay in 2014, is transforming the banking landscape with its mobile-first, cloud-native, and AI-powered Digital Banking Platform. Trustt's comprehensive services encompass Digital Lending, Digital Distribution, Digital Identity, and the revolutionary Trustt GPT.

Unleashing the Power of Digital Banking

Trustt’s platform is not just a banking solution; it's a complete digital processing powerhouse. Designed to streamline operations and enhance customer satisfaction, it significantly reduces operational costs. Offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS), Trustt's platform liberates financial institutions to focus on their banking and financial products, while the tech infrastructure is expertly managed by Trustt. This approach has won the favour of major clients like HDFC Bank and Yes Bank.

Fuelled by Innovation, Driven by Success

Trustt's commitment to innovation is unmistakable. Despite having no patents filed for its technologies, the company has been profitable since 2017. Its trailblazing spirit is evident in its integration of new technologies, such as the pioneering Trustt GPT for banking.

Expansion and Growth: Trustt's Road Ahead

With its eyes set on new horizons, Trustt plans to expand its presence into Southeast Asia and North America within the next two years. Its rapid growth is mirrored by its workforce, which has swelled to over 200 employees. In the financial year 2022-23, Trustt generated a noteworthy revenue of USD 4.5 million. In 2015, Trustt received a significant funding boost of USD 10 million from Khosla Ventures, further solidifying its financial standing and growth potential.