Trump Faces Monday Deadline for Civil Fraud Judgment

Former US President Donald Trump is under pressure as he faces a Monday deadline to post a bond or risk seizure of properties over the recent $454 million civil fraud judgment against him. Trump denies wrongdoing and seeks donations, claiming the judgment is "fraudulent."

Legal Battles Mount for Trump as Financial Worries Grow

In a bid to fend off the potential property seizure, Trump has been seeking donations and appeals for support while facing multiple legal battles. The judgment, linked to manipulation of property values, threatens his iconic properties and public image as a successful businessman.

Meanwhile, investors greenlight a deal to list Trump's Truth Social platform, potentially offering relief, but restrictions on share sales raise questions about addressing the judgment. Despite financial uncertainties, Trump maintains his denial of wrongdoing and pledges to continue his presidential bid.

Uncertain Relief from Truth Social Deal

Legal Battles and Financial Strain Intensify for Trump

