TrueCar to Release Q4 2023 Financial Results, Host Webcast

TrueCar Inc., a prominent digital automotive marketplace, has announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 on February 20, 2024, after the market closes. The company, trading under the NASDAQ symbol TRUE, is set to publish its earnings in a stockholder letter on its Investor Relations website. This move is expected to provide stakeholders with real-time access to the company's financial performance, showcasing its commitment to transparency.

Quarterly Results Announcement and Webcast

The announcement will be followed by a live call and webcast scheduled for February 21 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by TrueCar President and CEO Jantoon Reigersman, along with CFO Oliver Foley. This interactive session aims to delve into the specifics of the financial results, providing insights into the company's growth strategies and overall performance.

TrueCar: The Digital Automotive Marketplace

TrueCar's platform operates as a bridge between auto buyers and sellers, leveraging its network of Certified Dealers to offer tools for vehicle discovery and accurate pricing insights. The marketplace caters to new, used, and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, promoting transparency and fairness. The platform also boasts connections with Certified Dealers who align with TrueCar's values.

Powering Auto-Buying Programs for Major Brands

TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union, and American Express. The company seeks to create a personalized and efficient auto shopping experience, aiming to shift more of the process online. TrueCar's philosophy is centered on truth, transparency, and fairness, reflecting in its commitment to providing a seamless online vehicle purchasing platform.

For more information, interested individuals can visit TrueCar's website and follow the company on social platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.