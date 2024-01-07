en English
Business

TriStar Investment’s $160M Shore Base to Revolutionize West Bank of Demerara

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
TriStar Investment’s $160M Shore Base to Revolutionize West Bank of Demerara

At an impressive cost of US$160 million, TriStar Investment is steadily moving forward with the development of a new oil and gas shore base in Versailles, situated on the West Bank of Demerara. This ambitious project, spanning an area of three million square feet, is set to revolutionize the infrastructure landscape and logistical capabilities of the region, marking a significant milestone in its developmental journey.

First Phase Set for Completion

The first phase of this monumental project is scheduled to be wrapped up by the end of the third quarter of the current year. This phase includes the construction of two berths and the development of one million square feet of land, setting the stage for the remaining stages of the project. With the completion of the first phase, the facility will be well on its way to double the port capacity on the west side of the region, making it a game-changer for the local economy.

Unveiling the Vision

Kris Persaud, the Guyanese-American developer associated with the project, has expressed his enthusiasm and optimism about the transformative potential of the shore base. In his vision, this facility is not merely a construction project, but a critical node for cargo movement, aligning seamlessly with the broader developmental objectives envisioned for Region Three.

A Beacon of Progress

Once completed, the shore base, with its five berths and three million square feet of land, is poised to become a beacon of progress and a symbol of the region’s growth and development. The facility will not only boost the region’s logistical capabilities but also significantly contribute to its economic prosperity, making it a strategic asset for Region Three and a testament to the transformative power of strategic investment.

Business Guyana
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

