TripleLift and ID5 Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Audience Targeting

In a significant development within the digital advertising realm, TripleLift, a renowned ad tech platform, and ID5, a preeminent identity provider, have inked a partnership that is set to reshape the way advertisers target audiences. As third-party cookies stand on the brink of extinction on Google Chrome, this alliance heralds a new era of direct targeting and lookalike modeling, without the dependency on cookies or IDs.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Advertising Strategy

The cornerstone of this partnership is the integration of first-party data from advertisers and TripleLift Audience's publisher, paving the way for an enhanced targeting experience across the open web. TripleLift now possesses the capability to onboard advertiser data and target across its publisher network. The implications are twofold: a direct targeting strategy and the generation of lookalike models.

Upcoming Offerings

Advertisment

The partnership between TripleLift and ID5 promises a suite of offerings, scheduled for release later this quarter. These include data onboarding, ID matching, and lookalike capabilities. With third-party cookies being phased out, these features will provide a much-needed boost to the advertising industry's targeting strategies.

TripleLift Audiences: A Game-Changer

Launched in 2023, TripleLift Audiences is a revolutionary platform offering scalable audience-targeted advertising. The platform is continually augmenting its capabilities, as seen in the recent partnership with LiveRamp. The first large-scale test of TripleLift Audiences demonstrated considerable improvements in cost-per-click and cost-per-mille for advertisers and publishers alike. With the new partnership with ID5, TripleLift is poised to further enhance its service offerings.

Respecting Privacy

In the digital era, where data protection and privacy are paramount, ID5's technology stands tall. Adhering strictly to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) guidelines, the technology ensures the security of user data. This collaboration between TripleLift and ID5 aims to provide scalable and pertinent advertising solutions, without compromising on consumer privacy.