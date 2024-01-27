Trinidad Vendors Secure Alcohol Licences for Panorama Semifinals After Protests

Relief washed over the vendors at Trinidad and Tobago's Queen's Park Savannah as they received special licences to vend alcohol at the National Panorama semifinals. This development came after the vendors, represented by the Carnival Entrepreneurs Association, staged a peaceful protest outside the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court. The main bone of contention was the stipulated timeframe for alcohol sales. Initially, their licences allowed sales from February 8 to Ash Wednesday. However, following the protest, an announcement from the Judiciary extended this period, beginning from January 28 and lasting until February 13.

The Struggle for Licences

The Carnival Entrepreneurs Association, a body representing 80 vendors, highlighted the challenges they faced due to the late issuance of licences. The usual timeline had them receiving the licences two weeks prior to events. This year, however, the licences were granted only a week before the event, thereby impacting potential profits. The vendors were required to pay for their licences at the bank the following Monday, adding to their woes.

Voicing Concerns

Several vendors aired their grievances about the yearly troubles they face in acquiring permits and the inconvenience caused. They called for a smoother process to support their livelihood during the Carnival period. The Judiciary explained that the legal notice for the special event licence period, traditionally from February 8 to February 14, was only issued on January 26. The updated notice extended the period to start from January 26, enabling vendors to apply for licences immediately.

A Move to Mitigate Economic Impacts

This change was seen as a step towards mitigating the economic impacts faced by the vendors. As a result, vendors lined up at the Hall of Justice to apply for their licences. The Carnival Entrepreneurs Association invited the police to visit them post-issuance of the waiver to ensure their operations were within legal bounds. This episode underscores the necessity for a more streamlined process for licence acquisition to ensure the sustenance of the local economy especially during the vibrant Carnival period.