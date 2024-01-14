en English
Business

Trinidad and Tobago’s New Tax Incentives: Aiming for Economic Growth and Cybersecurity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:00 am EST
Trinidad and Tobago’s New Tax Incentives: Aiming for Economic Growth and Cybersecurity

In a bold move to stimulate economic growth and encourage sector-specific development, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) has introduced a series of new tax incentives through the Finance Act 2023 for the fiscal year 2024. The measures are designed to incentivize investment, enhance social development, and tackle cybersecurity challenges, promising a significant impact on the Caribbean nation’s economy.

A Boost for Manufacturing and IT

Under the new provisions, manufacturing companies on export sales will enjoy an exemption from business levy, a move aimed at boosting the country’s export sector. In addition, a one-time credit is being offered for investments in new machinery, further encouraging manufacturing growth. The Finance Act 2023 also includes a reduced corporation tax rate for investments in information technology and digitalization projects, reflecting the government’s commitment to digital transformation.

Investing in Education and Cybersecurity

Recognizing the crucial role of education in societal development, an allowance has been introduced for corporate sponsorship of education. This initiative promotes corporate investment in the nation’s future while also providing tax benefits to businesses. In a nod to the growing importance of online security, allowances have also been introduced for investments in cybersecurity software and network security equipment. Companies wishing to avail themselves of this incentive must secure certification from iGovTT, further reinforcing the nation’s commitment to cybersecurity.

Property Tax Implementation and Amnesty

2024 will also see the implementation of property tax collection, with mechanisms in place for payment to Municipal Corporations and penalties for non-payment. The government has already dispatched a Notice of Valuation to residential owners, and a subsequent Notice of Assessment of Tax Liability will indicate the property tax due by September 30th. Legal avenues have been outlined for those wishing to dispute valuations and tax assessments. Furthermore, an amnesty on outstanding National Insurance contributions, excluding new liabilities, is in effect until January 31, 2024, providing a brief respite for those with outstanding contributions.

Together, these initiatives represent a significant overhaul of T&T’s tax system, underlining the government’s commitment to fostering economic growth, social development, and digital security.

Business Trinidad and Tobago
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

