Trijicon Launches Innovative Credo and Credo HX 1-10x28 Riflescopes

In a recent development, Trijicon, a renowned name in the field of any-light aiming systems, has unveiled its latest Credo and Credo HX 1-10x28 riflescopes. These groundbreaking scopes are meticulously designed to cater to a vast array of uses such as personal defense, tactical environments, competition shooting, and hunting.

Design and Features of New Riflescopes

The newly released scopes come with a first focal plane and a lightweight, slim body. They are expertly engineered to perform excellently at close-quarter battle (CQB) distances as well as longer ranges. One of the significant features of these scopes is the Segmented Circle Enhanced reticle, which is derived from the U.S. Marine Corps Squad Common Optic (SCO) variant of the Trijicon VCOG. This feature offers an illuminated segmented circle and a fine illuminated cross dot, enabling quick target bracketing and precise distant shots.

Additional Features and Applications

Further enhancing their usability, the scopes come equipped with dual red/green LED illumination, a 34mm tube, and a 28mm objective lens. They also offer up to 30 MRAD of windage and elevation holds, providing users with the option of dialing for elevation adjustments. The Credo HX model is specifically tailored for hunters and is capable of operating in extreme temperatures, ranging from -20F to 140F.

Durability, Pricing, and Market Position

Each of these advanced scopes undergoes rigorous testing to Military Standards, ensuring their durability and reliability in a myriad of harsh conditions. Priced at an MSRP of $2,150, these scopes reflect Trijicon's commitment to providing advanced aiming systems. As an industry leader since 1981, Trijicon continues to serve military, law enforcement, and sporting markets with its innovative solutions.