Tribunal Upholds Consumer’s Rights: Orders Company to Refund and Remove Defective Doors

A set of five internal doors, purchased from a local enterprise, emerged as the nucleus of a consumer rights dispute that has recently culminated in a directive from the Consumer Claims Tribunal. The discord commenced three months after installation when the doors manifested defects, catalyzing a chain of events that would eventually lead to the tribunal’s intervention.

The Consumer’s Stand

The consumer, who initially agreed to an 80% discount to account for the minor defects, found themselves in a precarious position as the doors expanded, with one door becoming non-functional. This escalated the issue, causing the consumer to seek the cancellation of the sales contract and demand a full refund. However, the company’s offer to replace the defective doors failed to satisfy the consumer’s demands, leading to an official complaint and a subsequent conciliation process through the Office for Consumer Affairs.

The Conciliation Stalemate

The conciliation, however, proved to be futile. The consumer and the company failed to reach an agreement, a dead-end which compelled the consumer to escalate the matter to the Consumer Claims Tribunal. This move marked a significant shift in the dispute, transferring the decision-making power from the consumer and the company to the tribunal.

The Tribunal’s Verdict

Having reviewed the evidence, including photographs of the defects, the tribunal concluded that the doors were of inferior quality and failed to meet the consumer’s expectations. The tribunal invoked the Consumer Affairs Act, which stipulates that consumers are entitled to a remedy for non-conformity. As a result, the tribunal upheld the consumer’s right to terminate the contract, order the company to refund the full amount of 1,450, remove the defective doors at their own expense, and cover the tribunal’s fees.