TRF Limited Shares Soar as Amalgamation Plan with Tata Steel is Withdrawn

Shares of TRF Limited, a Tata Group's industrial products manufacturer, soared to a new 52-week high, touching Rs. 328.40 per share and marking a 20% upper circuit on the same day. This surge in the company's stock is closely linked to its association with Tata Steel, a major force in the steel industry and part of the expansive Tata Group.

Amalgamation Plan Withdrawn

Originally, TRF was to be amalgamated with Tata Steel, under a scheme aimed at consolidating business operations and achieving operational efficiencies and synergies. However, on February 6, 2024, TRF's Board of Directors decided to retract from the scheme—a decision that was also agreed upon by Tata Steel's Board of Directors. This turnaround was prompted by improved business performance from TRF, support from Tata Steel in terms of orders and capital infusion, and company-wide efforts on collections, cost, and asset optimisation.

Impact on TRF's Stock

As a result, both TRF and Tata Steel's boards agreed to abandon the amalgamation plan. This decision has had a noticeable impact on TRF's stock, which has shown remarkable growth recently. Over the course of five trading sessions on BSE, TRF's stock rose nearly 28%, and it has grown over 72% in six months. In just one year, the stock has surged almost 97%.

Financial Results Announcement

TRF is currently preparing to discuss its unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ending on December 31, 2023. The meeting, scheduled for February 12, 2024, will provide further insight into the company's financial performance and may impact its share price further.