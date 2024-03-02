Trendy d.o.o: From Family Business to European Metal Processing Leader

Starting from humble beginnings in 1982 as a small family business, Trendy d.o.o has metamorphosed into a formidable force in the metal processing industry, now renowned across Europe for its high-quality production of individual serial metal parts. Managed by a team of young professionals, the company boasts over 50 employees and a strong export presence, notably in the European Union with Germany being its largest market. Components crafted in Novi Travnik find their way into various applications, including the prestigious F1 car manufacturing sector.

Advertisment

Evolution of Excellence

Transitioning from a metal machining service provider to a full-fledged metal processing enterprise in 2004, Trendy d.o.o. has continuously adapted to the evolving market demands. Today, it operates from the historic 'Bratstvo' factory premises, equipped with a modern production hall and an extensive array of CNC machines catering to diverse metal processing needs. This strategic investment in technology and infrastructure has firmly positioned Trendy as a key player in the industry, committed to delivering unparalleled quality and service.

Export-Oriented Growth

Advertisment

With a clear focus on the European market, Trendy d.o.o. has successfully established itself as a 100% export-oriented entity. The company's strategic location in Novi Travnik, coupled with its dedication to excellence, has enabled it to penetrate competitive markets, with Germany leading its export list. This international success story underscores Trendy's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, making it a preferred partner for metal processing solutions across Europe.

Supporting Local Development

During a recent visit by Novi Travnik's mayor, Stjepan Dujo, Trendy d.o.o. emphasized its vision for a conducive business environment and outlined plans for future expansion. Mayor Dujo highlighted the importance of synergy between businesses and the local government in fostering a healthy living and working environment. This collaboration aims to enhance infrastructure and support the overall development of the region, reflecting a shared commitment to improving the quality of life for its residents and creating a thriving business ecosystem.

As Trendy d.o.o. continues to expand its horizons and contribute to the local economy, its journey from a small family business to a leading European metal processing company serves as a testament to the power of innovation, quality, and strategic vision. The company's success not only elevates its stature in the global market but also sets a positive example for local development and corporate responsibility.