Trax Construction: Leading the Way in Underground Utility Solutions with a New Contractor Shop

In a significant move that promises to reshape the landscape of underground utility contracting, Trax Construction has commenced the construction of a new contractor shop in Leroy Township. This development, nestled on a 21-acre property owned by the company on Vrooman Road, stands across from the Ohio Department of Transportation's facility, signaling a leap toward expansion and enhanced service offerings in underground infrastructure and cabling structures. With plans to relocate within the next five to seven years, the project not only symbolizes growth for Trax Construction but also a commitment to delivering more comprehensive services, including pumping plants and electrical contracting.

A New Era for Underground Utility Contracting

At the heart of this expansion lies the construction of the new contractor shop, a strategic move by Trax Construction to bolster its capabilities in the underground utility sector. The shop's location, directly opposite a major Ohio Department of Transportation facility, speaks volumes about the strategic foresight of the company. It underscores a deliberate choice to position itself within a nexus of infrastructure activity, thereby ensuring optimal operational efficiency and synergy with statewide transportation projects. The new shop is poised to accommodate 12 staff each day, offering more space than the current shop located in Wickliffe and paving the way for an increased workforce and enhanced productivity.

Meeting the Future Head-On

The expansion into Leroy Township is not just about physical space; it's a forward-looking initiative that anticipates the growing demand for sophisticated underground utility solutions. Trax Construction, already a specialist in the realm of underground infrastructure, is setting the stage to offer additional services that cater to the evolving needs of their clientele. From pumping plants to electrical contracting, the new shop will serve as a hub for innovation and service diversification, strengthening Trax's position in the market and offering clients a broader spectrum of services under one roof.

Community and Environmental Considerations

Recognizing the importance of harmonious coexistence with the Leroy Township community, Trax Construction has taken significant steps to ensure that the new shop's construction and operation adhere to stringent environmental and community standards. The company received a conditional use permit, a testament to its commitment to regulatory compliance and environmental stewardship. This permit mandates annual renewal and includes specific stipulations, such as the use of screening to block the site of equipment and supplies from public view and a prohibition against crushing or processing materials on-site. These measures reflect Trax's dedication to minimizing the environmental footprint of their operations and fostering a positive relationship with the township and its residents.

In conclusion, Trax Construction's expansion into Leroy Township marks a pivotal moment in the company's history and in the underground utility contracting sector. By building a new contractor shop that not only offers more space but also allows for the provision of additional services, Trax is positioning itself at the forefront of industry innovation and service excellence. The strategic location, alongside the commitment to community and environmental considerations, underscores the company's vision for a future where Trax Construction leads the way in underground utility solutions, heralding a new era of growth, capability, and community engagement.