Travelex Insurance Clinches Prestigious Virtuoso's 2023 Top-Producing Specialty Partner Award

Travelex Insurance Services Inc., a foremost provider of travel insurance, has been conferred with the distinguished Virtuoso's 2023 Top-producing Specialty Partner Award, making them the first-ever recipient in this category. This prestigious accolade is presented to the partner with the highest overall network sales in their respective category, underlining Travelex's dedication to customer service and experience in the travel insurance sphere.

Travelex's Stance on the Win

Travelex's President and CEO expressed immense honor in receiving the award, specifically from Virtuoso, a global network specializing in luxury and experiential travel, with which Travelex has maintained a 25-year relationship. The award not only recognizes Travelex's exceptional service but also its commitment to customer experience as a unique selling point in the highly regulated financial services industry.

A Quarter Century of Commitment to Travel

For over 25 years, Travelex Insurance Services has been a pivotal partner to the travel industry, offering a host of products to ensure the protection of travelers' experiences. The company, a part of a family of global brands, takes pride in being woman-led and cherishing diversity.

Future Endeavors of Travelex

With its recent achievement, Travelex Insurance continues to focus on providing its customers with the assurance they need to dream, explore, and travel confidently. This award marks another milestone in Travelex's mission to deliver top-notch customer service and experience in the travel insurance industry.