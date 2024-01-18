en English
Business

Travel Industry Grapples with Tensions Over Pricing Strategies Amidst Slow Recovery

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
As the travel industry finds its footing in the wake of the global pandemic, a tense conversation unfolds around pricing strategies, particularly during peak season. Travel agencies, in an attempt to woo customers, have been advertising their ability to undercut the prices of major operators such as Tui and Jet2holidays. However, this move has triggered debate over the appropriateness of such practices, and the implications they have for the industry’s future.

The Undercutting Controversy

The demand for holidays booked through agents remains robust. Yet, Jet2holidays emphasizes the importance of not automatically offering additional discounts. Instead, they focus on their quality product and service, along with incentives like /60 off per person when booked through an independent agent. An advert by Polka Dot Travel, challenging clients to present a Jet2holidays quote that they would beat, was removed after facing criticism.

Tui’s Stance and Industry Reactions

Reacting to the price undercutting, Tui sent a strongly-worded letter to trade partners, cautioning that this could lead to reduced commissions. However, they later softened their stance, acknowledging that agents have the discretion to discount prices but expressing hope that Tui’s products and promotional offers would suffice to drive sales. On the ground, several travel agency directors expressed their reluctance to undercut operator prices, citing the need to maintain profitability. They highlighted that the main issue with discounting comes from direct-sell operators like BA Holidays and Virgin Atlantic Holidays, which offer prices difficult for agents to match.

Looking at the Bigger Picture

While the travel industry grapples with the pricing controversy, it’s worth noting that U.S. domestic and international business travel spending is projected to recover slowly, not reaching pre-pandemic levels until 2028. The U.S. Travel Association’s forecast is less optimistic than the Global Business Travel Association’s, and it predicts slowing economic growth hindering domestic business travel’s recovery. Despite uncertain macroeconomic conditions and high inflation, travel demand has been strong, leading to a solid recovery for the airline industry. However, most airlines have cut their dividends and rising labor costs are a major expense. The resilience and ability to rebound from past crises gives hope for the industry’s future.

Business Travel & Tourism
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

