en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Transtector Unveils Advanced AC/DC Power Fuses for Overcurrent Protection

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Transtector Unveils Advanced AC/DC Power Fuses for Overcurrent Protection

In a move that heralds a new era of safety in power applications, Transtector, an Infinite Electronics brand, has unveiled a novel line of AC/DC power fuses. These versatile fuses are designed to deliver overcurrent protection across a broad spectrum of applications, encompassing commercial, industrial, and residential settings. The newly introduced fuses come in an array of form factors, including DIN-bolt mounts, flat-bolt mounts, and cartridge-type mounts, and are service-rated from 10 to 630 amps.

Instant Response to Electrical Faults

One of the defining features of Transtector’s new power fuses is their ability to instantly respond to electrical faults. This rapid response mechanism is designed to safeguard wiring, infrastructure, and personnel by arresting electrical faults as they occur. These fuses stand out for their ease of replacement and cost-effectiveness, offering a more robust current-limiting capability than standard circuit breakers during fault events.

HIITIO’s Role in High Voltage DC Applications

HIITIO, another key player in the field, focuses on high voltage DC applications. The company’s ESS fuses, designed for 1500-2000 VDC applications, are rated for current ranging between 50 and 3000 A. These fuses perform a crucial job in protecting energy storage systems from overcurrent conditions and short circuits. They are noted for their fast-acting operation and high breaking capacity. The ESS fuses are constructed using materials with remarkable thermal and electrical conductivity and come equipped with fault indicators for swift detection of circuit faults. HIITIO also offers distributor policies, free samples, and OEM/ODM services for their products.

Transtector’s Broader Portfolio

This latest release forms part of Transtector’s wider portfolio, which includes surge protectors, communications power cabinets, EMP protection, and power quality engineering services. Infinite Electronics, the parent company, is renowned for its in-stock connectivity solutions and extends its services to a variety of industries through its several brands.

0
Business Energy
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Georgia Contractor Arrested for $9M Insurance Fraud

By Quadri Adejumo

A Tale of Two Pharma Stocks: CPHI and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

By Aqsa Younas Rana

RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest

By BNN Correspondents

Epsium Enterprise Braces for IPO Despite Significant Risks

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Calls for Acceleration of State's Indust ...
@Business · 2 mins
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Calls for Acceleration of State's Indust ...
heart comment 0
Community and Philanthropist Rally to Save Beloved Bakery

By BNN Correspondents

Community and Philanthropist Rally to Save Beloved Bakery
MSRB Preparing for Major Regulatory Changes in 2024

By Muhammad Jawad

MSRB Preparing for Major Regulatory Changes in 2024
British EV Startup Arrival Defaults on Convertible Debt

By BNN Correspondents

British EV Startup Arrival Defaults on Convertible Debt
ChargePoint Holdings Inc Grapples with Lawsuit Amid Stock Fluctuations

By BNN Correspondents

ChargePoint Holdings Inc Grapples with Lawsuit Amid Stock Fluctuations
Latest Headlines
World News
MorningLine: Chef Laura Rodriguez Advocates for Food as Medicine
24 seconds
MorningLine: Chef Laura Rodriguez Advocates for Food as Medicine
NIDCOM Warns Against Fraudulent Diaspora Groups, Singles Out NDF
41 seconds
NIDCOM Warns Against Fraudulent Diaspora Groups, Singles Out NDF
RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest
44 seconds
RxBar Inspires Fitness Resolutions with $2,500 Contest
Marine Nationale: The Rising Star of National Hunt Racing
56 seconds
Marine Nationale: The Rising Star of National Hunt Racing
Nigeria's North-Central Governors Visit Plateau State, Extend Support with N100 Million Donation
1 min
Nigeria's North-Central Governors Visit Plateau State, Extend Support with N100 Million Donation
J&K National Conference Criticizes Administration for Failing to Provide Basic Amenities
1 min
J&K National Conference Criticizes Administration for Failing to Provide Basic Amenities
New Year's Day Marks Arrival of First Baby of 2024 at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston
1 min
New Year's Day Marks Arrival of First Baby of 2024 at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston
Inside UnitedHealth Group Practices and New Medicare Appeals Process
2 mins
Inside UnitedHealth Group Practices and New Medicare Appeals Process
Edappadi K. Palaniswami Criticizes Proposed Hike in Property Name Transfer Fees
3 mins
Edappadi K. Palaniswami Criticizes Proposed Hike in Property Name Transfer Fees
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
28 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
37 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app