Transtector Unveils Advanced AC/DC Power Fuses for Overcurrent Protection

In a move that heralds a new era of safety in power applications, Transtector, an Infinite Electronics brand, has unveiled a novel line of AC/DC power fuses. These versatile fuses are designed to deliver overcurrent protection across a broad spectrum of applications, encompassing commercial, industrial, and residential settings. The newly introduced fuses come in an array of form factors, including DIN-bolt mounts, flat-bolt mounts, and cartridge-type mounts, and are service-rated from 10 to 630 amps.

Instant Response to Electrical Faults

One of the defining features of Transtector’s new power fuses is their ability to instantly respond to electrical faults. This rapid response mechanism is designed to safeguard wiring, infrastructure, and personnel by arresting electrical faults as they occur. These fuses stand out for their ease of replacement and cost-effectiveness, offering a more robust current-limiting capability than standard circuit breakers during fault events.

HIITIO’s Role in High Voltage DC Applications

HIITIO, another key player in the field, focuses on high voltage DC applications. The company’s ESS fuses, designed for 1500-2000 VDC applications, are rated for current ranging between 50 and 3000 A. These fuses perform a crucial job in protecting energy storage systems from overcurrent conditions and short circuits. They are noted for their fast-acting operation and high breaking capacity. The ESS fuses are constructed using materials with remarkable thermal and electrical conductivity and come equipped with fault indicators for swift detection of circuit faults. HIITIO also offers distributor policies, free samples, and OEM/ODM services for their products.

Transtector’s Broader Portfolio

This latest release forms part of Transtector’s wider portfolio, which includes surge protectors, communications power cabinets, EMP protection, and power quality engineering services. Infinite Electronics, the parent company, is renowned for its in-stock connectivity solutions and extends its services to a variety of industries through its several brands.