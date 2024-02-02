Transnet Freight Rail Sees Improving Rail Volumes Amid Recovery Efforts

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) has witnessed a resurgence in rail volumes during the fourth quarter of the 2023 calendar year, as the recovery plan started to manifest its impact. The delivery rate to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) escalated from 47.10 million tonnes in the third quarter to 48.74 million tonnes in the fourth.

North Corridor's Revival

The North Corridor, accountable for 41% of TFR's total volumes and a critical contributor to key exports such as coal and chrome, demonstrated revitalization. The RBCT export coal volumes elevated from an average of below one million tonnes weekly to a noteworthy 1.1 million tonnes by December 2023. This upswing, albeit the ongoing trials with security, locomotive, and network reliability, marks a significant step towards recovery.

Strategies for Improvement

In the face of challenges, Transnet has implemented measures to enhance performance. In November 2023, a mutual cooperation agreement was signed with RBCT to bolster maintenance and operations. The instances of cable theft dipped, indicative of the fruitful industry partnership. In collaboration with the National Logistics Crisis Committee and other stakeholders, Transnet continues to strive for further recovery.

Future Goals

For the financial year ending in March 2024, the company aims to rail 49 million tonnes of export coal to RBCT, against a declared capacity of 60 million tonnes. As of the end of December 2023, TFR had successfully delivered a total of 35.8 million tonnes of rail volumes, a testament to its dedication towards restoring operational efficiency.