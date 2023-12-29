en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Media Giants Suffer $5B Losses from Streaming Service Investments

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:21 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:34 am EST
Media Giants Suffer $5B Losses from Streaming Service Investments

In a year marked by turbulence and transition, traditional media conglomerates including Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Comcast, and Paramount have collectively borne losses exceeding $5 billion. The root cause? Their investments in streaming services, designed to rival Netflix, have fallen short of expectations. Such staggering losses have ignited discussions about downsizing, selling assets, or merging operations to curtail costs. Paramount’s controlling stakeholder, Shari Redstone, has reportedly been in talks about selling the company. Additionally, CEO Bob Bakish and Warner CEO David Zaslav have been exploring the potential for a merger, though no concrete deals have emerged as yet.

These media groups are wrestling with a frail advertising market, falling television revenues, and escalating production costs due to Hollywood strikes. In stark contrast, Netflix has demonstrated both profitability and success, accruing 9 million new subscribers in its latest quarter. As a result, Netflix is widely regarded as the victor in the competitive landscape of streaming services.

Industry Consolidation on the Horizon

Analysts are predicting potential industry consolidation, with Warner Bros. seeing a modest profit from its streaming services, achieved through price hikes and content licensing to Netflix, despite a reduction in subscribers. Disney is currently undergoing a restructuring process, complete with job cuts, and is projected to become profitable in the streaming arena by late 2024.

However, doubts persist about the feasibility of mergers between companies experiencing losses from streaming services and declining TV assets. Analysts are suggesting that a leaner and more focused business model could be a more effective solution.

0
BNN Newsroom Business
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Physical Media in 2023: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mastering the Art of Parenting: Expert Advice on Handling Demanding Behaviours

By BNN Correspondents

A Call to Arms: Protecting Guernsey's Bluebells in Their Sensitive Growth Period

By Israel Ojoko

Pope Benedict XVI's Legacy Illuminates Faith in Today's Complex World

By Nitish Verma

Google Agrees to Pay $5 Billion in Landmark Privacy Settlement ...
@BNN Newsroom · 3 hours
Google Agrees to Pay $5 Billion in Landmark Privacy Settlement ...
heart comment 0
Iran Strengthens Cultural Ties with Egypt: Appoints Cultural Counselor

By BNN Correspondents

Iran Strengthens Cultural Ties with Egypt: Appoints Cultural Counselor
From Scandal to Marriage: High-Profile Relationships That Began as Affairs

By Momen Zellmi

From Scandal to Marriage: High-Profile Relationships That Began as Affairs
Waterfront Property Listed for $375,000 with a Twist: No Sleeping Allowed

By Justice Nwafor

Waterfront Property Listed for $375,000 with a Twist: No Sleeping Allowed
£120 Million Development Project Authorized in St Helier, Jersey

By Saboor Bayat

£120 Million Development Project Authorized in St Helier, Jersey
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
3 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
4 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
4 mins
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
4 mins
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
6 mins
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
6 mins
China's Path to Modernization: Xi Jinping's 2024 Vision
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
8 mins
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
11 mins
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
12 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
13 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
14 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app