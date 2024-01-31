Trading Posts Celebrate One-Year Anniversary with Exclusive Deals and Rewards

The Tawney and Wilder (T&W) and Zen'shiri Trading Posts are ringing in their first year of operation with grandeur, offering players a plethora of festive decorations, exclusive deals, and a chance to participate in a series of engaging activities. The anniversary celebration is marked by the introduction of two heavily discounted items: the Mannequin's Charm toy and the X-53 Touring Rocket, a two-passenger mount. These esteemed items can be purchased for 10 Trader's Tender and 100 Trader's Tender respectively.

Extra Rewards with the Traveler's Log

Additionally, the Trading Posts offer the opportunity for players to increase their Trader's Tender by a whopping 500 this month. This extra reward can be earned by partaking in activities listed in the Traveler's Log included in the Adventure Guide. This month's signature item, the Love Witch's Attire transmog ensemble, is a seven-piece set that players can acquire through specific activities.

Exclusive Achievement for Frequent Collectors

Players who have been diligent in collecting the monthly special reward from the Trading Post twelve times within the year will be rewarded with the "Trading Post Enthusiast" achievement. This achievement comes bundled with the Burden of Unrelenting Justice transmog set, providing players with both color-shifting and non-color-shifting versions.

Automatic Trader's Tender for Active Accounts

Keeping an active account in good standing comes with its perks. Players are gifted with 500 Trader's Tender automatically each month from the Collector's Cache. The newly introduced Traveler's Log offers a variety of monthly themed activities, providing players with the chance to earn additional Trader's Tender. The Trading Posts also offer the option to "freeze" an item that a player wishes to purchase later, ensuring that the item remains available until they can afford it.